Russian attack on Poltava Oblast causes power outages, several trains delayed

Some trains are delayed by up to three hours due to power outages on several sections of railway in Poltava Oblast following a Russian strike.

Quote: "Reserve diesel locomotives were deployed due to the overnight strike on Poltava Oblast and the temporary power outage on several sections in the area. At present, some passenger trains are delayed by up to three hours: No.102 Kherson – Kramatorsk, No.63/111 Kharkiv, Izium – Lviv, No.64/112 Lviv – Kharkiv, Izium and No.791 Kremenchuk – Kyiv."

Details: By 07:00 the damage had been contained and power restored.

"Trains (including commuter rail) will continue to run on schedule," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

