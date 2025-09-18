All Sections
Battlefield sees 184 combat clashes, hottest situation on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 September 2025, 08:22
Battlefield sees 184 combat clashes, hottest situation on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
The situation on the Pokrovsk front. Infographic: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 184 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the most on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 69 Russian assault and offensive actions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 18 September

Details: According to updated information, on 17 September the Russians conducted a missile strike and 95 airstrikes, dropping 153 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 6,097 kamikaze drones and fired 4,766 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 174 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russian forces conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Zaliznychne, Rizdvianka, Kamianske, Hryhorivka and Veselianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Antonivka and Inhulets in Kherson Oblast.

Ukraine's Air Force and units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two areas where Russian troops, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 11 combat clashes were recorded. In addition, the Russians conducted 10 airstrikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and fired 203 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 14 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Vovchansk and Odradne and towards Hryhorivka and Obukhivka 11 times.

On the Kupiansk front, seven Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Borivska Andriivka, Kindrashivka, Zahryzove and Bohuslavka and towards Kupiansk.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 21 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, Novomykhailivka, Druzheliubivka, Shandryholove, Serednie and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted 14 attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka and Fedorivka and towards Yampil.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat clashes were recorded, with the Russians attacking near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Predtechyne and towards Nykyforivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka and towards Mykolaipillia.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 69 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Shakhove, Lysivka, Muravka, Zvirove, Molodetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka and Nove Shakhove and towards Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Novyi Donbas.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 22 attacks near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Tolstoi, Piddubne, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, Novoheorhiivka, Olhivske and Ivanivka.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted one unsuccessful assault near the village of Poltavka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted three attacks near the village of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians made three unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions towards the Antonivska Bridge.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

