Zelenskyy signs off ratification of 100-year partnership agreement with UK

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 September 2025, 11:04
Zelenskyy signs off ratification of 100-year partnership agreement with UK
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that ratifies the landmark agreement on a century-long partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as official records on the Ukrainian parliament’s website confirm.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the draft law published on the Ukrainian Parliament’s website 

Details: The document sets out a new long-term framework for bilateral cooperation covering security, defence, economy, science, technology and cultural ties. The Ukrainian parliament voted to ratify the agreement on Tuesday 17 September.

Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed the historic agreement on Tuesday 16 January to enhance security ties and strengthen partnership for future generations.

 This agreement builds on the bilateral security agreement signed on Friday 12 January 2024. The new agreement extends Kyiv and London’s security partnership from 10 years to 100 years. The document also fosters cooperation in defence and security, the maritime sphere, economy, energy sector and justice including international law and combating disinformation.

