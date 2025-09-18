All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of casualties rises to 5 after Russian 17 September strike on Poltava Oblast – photo, video

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 18 September 2025, 14:26
Number of casualties rises to 5 after Russian 17 September strike on Poltava Oblast – photo, video
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Poltava Oblast. Photo: National Police

The number of people injured in the 17 September Russian strike on a petrol station in Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast has risen to five.

Source: Yevhen Rohachov, chief of the National Police in Poltava Oblast

Quote: "The enemy carried out another UAV attack on Poltava Oblast. Early reports indicate that five people were injured as a result of the 17 September strike. 

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Poltava Oblast. 
Photo: National Police

Among the injured are a female petrol station operator, 34, and four lorry drivers, two aged 50, one 36 and one 30, whose civilian freight vehicles were parked near the place of the explosion. All of the injured have been taken to hospital."

Details: One more lorry driver was examined by medics but did not require hospitalisation.

Police, bomb disposal experts, the Security Service of Ukraine, rescue workers, medics, local utility services, volunteers and other law enforcement agencies were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the strike.

The aftermath of the attack is being documented by police and Security Service investigators under the procedural guidance of prosecutors. The collected evidence will be used in international courts.

Background: On 17 September, the Russians attacked a petrol station in Poltava Oblast with a drone. Initial reports spoke of four people injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Poltava Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
All News
Poltava Oblast
Russian attack on Poltava Oblast causes power outages, several trains delayed
Russian forces strike petrol station in Poltava district: 4 injured – photos
Fires break out in Kirovohrad and Poltava oblasts due to Russian attack – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:39
​​Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine with US Secretary of State
20:12
New German, Norwegian and Czech ambassadors begin work in Ukraine
19:44
Russia attacks Poltava Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure
19:36
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
18:55
Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland
18:45
Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36
18:16
Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships
18:00
Russian missile hits ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro
17:43
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones, damaging transport infrastructure
16:29
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: