Number of casualties rises to 5 after Russian 17 September strike on Poltava Oblast – photo, video

The number of people injured in the 17 September Russian strike on a petrol station in Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast has risen to five.

Source: Yevhen Rohachov, chief of the National Police in Poltava Oblast

Quote: "The enemy carried out another UAV attack on Poltava Oblast. Early reports indicate that five people were injured as a result of the 17 September strike.

Among the injured are a female petrol station operator, 34, and four lorry drivers, two aged 50, one 36 and one 30, whose civilian freight vehicles were parked near the place of the explosion. All of the injured have been taken to hospital."

Details: One more lorry driver was examined by medics but did not require hospitalisation.

Police, bomb disposal experts, the Security Service of Ukraine, rescue workers, medics, local utility services, volunteers and other law enforcement agencies were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the strike.

The aftermath of the attack is being documented by police and Security Service investigators under the procedural guidance of prosecutors. The collected evidence will be used in international courts.

Background: On 17 September, the Russians attacked a petrol station in Poltava Oblast with a drone. Initial reports spoke of four people injured.

