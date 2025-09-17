All Sections
Russian forces strike petrol station in Poltava district: 4 injured – photos

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 17 September 2025, 23:40
The destroyed petrol station. Photo: Volodymyr Kohut

Russian troops attacked a petrol station in Poltava Oblast with a drone on 17 September, injuring four people.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A Russian UAV struck a petrol station in the Poltava district. A fire broke out. Early reports indicate one person was injured. All relevant services are working at the scene."

The destroyed petrol station.
 Photo: Volodymyr Kohut

Updated at 23:36: The State Emergency Service reported that four people had been injured in the strike: three drivers and a cashier. Cars, the building and the station’s equipment were damaged.

The fire has been extinguished and the debris clearance operations have been completed.

 
Firefighters cutting metal using cutting gear
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava Oblast
 
Psychologist working with a person affected by the attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava Oblast

Background:

  • On the night of 16-17 September, fires broke out at industrial business premises and an infrastructure facility in Poltava and Kirovohrad oblasts following a Russian drone attack. In Kirovohrad Oblast, 45 settlements were cut off from the power grid.
  • A fire broke out in an open area at a business in the Poltava district due to the fall of debris from a Russian UAV.

