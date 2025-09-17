Russian forces strike petrol station in Poltava district: 4 injured – photos

Russian troops attacked a petrol station in Poltava Oblast with a drone on 17 September, injuring four people.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A Russian UAV struck a petrol station in the Poltava district. A fire broke out. Early reports indicate one person was injured. All relevant services are working at the scene."

Advertisement:

The destroyed petrol station. Photo: Volodymyr Kohut

Updated at 23:36: The State Emergency Service reported that four people had been injured in the strike: three drivers and a cashier. Cars, the building and the station’s equipment were damaged.

The fire has been extinguished and the debris clearance operations have been completed.

Firefighters cutting metal using cutting gear Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava Oblast

Psychologist working with a person affected by the attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Poltava Oblast

Background:

On the night of 16-17 September, fires broke out at industrial business premises and an infrastructure facility in Poltava and Kirovohrad oblasts following a Russian drone attack. In Kirovohrad Oblast, 45 settlements were cut off from the power grid.

A fire broke out in an open area at a business in the Poltava district due to the fall of debris from a Russian UAV.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!