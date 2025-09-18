Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen defenders

Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Vehicle for transportation of fallen soldiers’ bodies. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukraine brought back 1,000 bodies of fallen defenders on 18 September following repatriation measures.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote: "Today we carried out repatriation measures. Ukraine has brought back 1,000 bodies which, as Russia claims, are those of Ukrainian service personnel."

Details: Repatriated bodies of fallen soldiers are now being transported to designated specialised state institutions and handed over to representatives of law enforcement agencies within the Ministry of Internal Affairs and forensic medical examination services within the Ministry of Health.

In the coming days, law enforcement investigators and experts from the Ministry of Internal Affairs will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.

