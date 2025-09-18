Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland has stated that remarks made by former Polish prime minister Leszek Miller about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are unacceptable.

Source: a statement by the Ukrainian embassy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Yesterday Miller criticised Zelenskyy for saying that Poland would be unable to protect its population in the event of a large-scale attack.

Advertisement:

Miller said: "This is a typical Russian puppet. A person who spreads Russian propaganda and claims that Poland is defenceless is a Russian puppet."

He further alleged that the Ukrainian president, besides seeking victory over Russia, is interested in "provoking a collective military response from NATO so that soldiers from member states appear in Ukraine and begin direct combat with Russia".

"Regardless of the sympathy we have for Zelenskyy here in Poland, we must remember that on this issue we have different interests," Miller added.

The Ukrainian embassy described Miller’s comments, which came ahead of a visit to Kyiv by the Polish deputy prime minister, as "provocative and unacceptable" and characterised them as an attempt to undermine the mutual respect and trust that underpin the constructive and strategic relations between Ukraine and Poland.

"Ukraine, which has been resisting Russia’s full-scale aggression for 1,303 days now, was the first [country] to offer Poland practical assistance after the provocative Russian attack on the night of 9-10 September. All of us must take real facts into account. We are pleased to note that we already have concrete steps towards strengthening Ukraine-Poland cooperation and security," the embassy stated.

The embassy emphasised that security is based on tangible, real actions rather than empty rhetoric, and that each practical step towards cooperation, strengthening defence capabilities and protecting lives is of real value.

Background:

Zelenskyy said in an interview with Sky News that Poland would not be able to protect its population in the event of a large-scale attack, as it is not currently at war.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz agreed to set up a joint operational unmanned aerial systems group that will include representatives from both countries’ armed forces.

On the night of 9-10 September, Russian drones entered Polish airspace en masse for the first time, with around 20 UAVs flying in from the east. Some of them penetrated up to 300 km inside Poland’s territory.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!