All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzThursday, 18 September 2025, 17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland has stated that remarks made by former Polish prime minister Leszek Miller about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are unacceptable.

Source: a statement by the Ukrainian embassy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Yesterday Miller criticised Zelenskyy for saying that Poland would be unable to protect its population in the event of a large-scale attack.

Advertisement:

Miller said: "This is a typical Russian puppet. A person who spreads Russian propaganda and claims that Poland is defenceless is a Russian puppet."

He further alleged that the Ukrainian president, besides seeking victory over Russia, is interested in "provoking a collective military response from NATO so that soldiers from member states appear in Ukraine and begin direct combat with Russia".

"Regardless of the sympathy we have for Zelenskyy here in Poland, we must remember that on this issue we have different interests," Miller added.

The Ukrainian embassy described Miller’s comments, which came ahead of a visit to Kyiv by the Polish deputy prime minister, as "provocative and unacceptable" and characterised them as an attempt to undermine the mutual respect and trust that underpin the constructive and strategic relations between Ukraine and Poland.

"Ukraine, which has been resisting Russia’s full-scale aggression for 1,303 days now, was the first [country] to offer Poland practical assistance after the provocative Russian attack on the night of 9-10 September. All of us must take real facts into account. We are pleased to note that we already have concrete steps towards strengthening Ukraine-Poland cooperation and security," the embassy stated.

The embassy emphasised that security is based on tangible, real actions rather than empty rhetoric, and that each practical step towards cooperation, strengthening defence capabilities and protecting lives is of real value.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
Trump wants to work with Xi to end Russia's war in Ukraine
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports control restored over seven settlements in Donetsk Oblast
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
Car carrying Channel 5 film crew hits limpet mine near Pokrovsk – video
All News
Poland
Ukraine and Poland set up joint working group on UAVs, Ukrainian defence minister says
Poland and Ukraine to sign drone cooperation agreement, Polish defence minister says
Polish defence minister arrives in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
10:17
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
09:26
Russians attack Ukraine with over 600 aerial assets, hits and debris fall recorded in 20 locations
09:02
Russians kill 2 and injure 10 in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day
08:43
Poland mobilises "all necessary personnel and assets" amid Russian attack on Ukraine
08:30
Russians attack Khmelnytskyi Oblast: man's body found in burning house
07:44
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
07:30
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: cars and house on fire – photos
07:10
Russian missile hits high-rise building in Dnipro
07:00
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
03:08
Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Saratov – videos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: