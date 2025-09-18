All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 18 September 2025, 17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has once again said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has disappointed him.

Source: Trump at a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Trump claimed that the US had ended seven very difficult wars that could not be resolved through negotiations or any other means.

Advertisement:

Against this backdrop, Trump suggested that ending the Russo-Ukrainian war would be the easiest, owing to his good relationship with Putin.

Quote: "But he let me down; he really let me down."

Background: US President Donald Trump has recently begun expressing doubts about his ability to influence Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutinRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
NATO describes MiG jets' incursion into Estonia as "reckless Russian behaviour"
Three Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes
Von der Leyen unveils 19th sanctions package against Russia: EU banning imports of Russian liquefied natural gas
European Commission approves proposal for 19th Russia sanctions package
Council of EU to discuss restricting Ukrainian agricultural exports
All News
Trump
King Charles voices support for Ukraine during meeting with Trump
Zelenskyy on upcoming meeting with Trump: Teams are working
King Charles could persuade Trump to support Ukraine more effectively – Politico
RECENT NEWS
21:37
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
20:40
Kremlin reacts to Trump's remark that Putin let him down
19:52
"Give him an inch, he'll take a mile": Trump's envoy Kellogg explains why making concessions to Putin is dangerous
19:38
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian counteroffensive actions continuing on Donetsk front
19:12
Trump says call with Xi has made progress on key issues, including war in Ukraine
19:03
AI capable of detecting camouflaged Russian positions developed in Ukraine
18:56
NATO describes MiG jets' incursion into Estonia as "reckless Russian behaviour"
18:41
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast: two injured, including fire station driver
18:34
Every drone is hunting you here: life in Kherson under constant Russian attacks
18:32
EU diplomacy chief on Russian MiG jets entering Estonian airspace: Putin is testing West's resolve
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: