Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video

US President Donald Trump has once again said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has disappointed him.

Source: Trump at a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Trump claimed that the US had ended seven very difficult wars that could not be resolved through negotiations or any other means.

Against this backdrop, Trump suggested that ending the Russo-Ukrainian war would be the easiest, owing to his good relationship with Putin.

Quote: "But he let me down; he really let me down."

Background: US President Donald Trump has recently begun expressing doubts about his ability to influence Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine.

