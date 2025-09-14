All Sections
Trump doubts his ability to influence Putin, Axios says

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykSunday, 14 September 2025, 10:40
A meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has begun expressing doubts about his ability to influence Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Axios, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Despite his promises to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, Trump has recently seemed to doubt his ability to influence Putin, Axios noted. 

The US president admitted to his close associates that he had misjudged Putin’s desire for peace, Axios reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

A month ago, Trump said that Putin would face serious consequences if he did not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or take meaningful steps towards peace. 

However, Putin refused both a ceasefire and even a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Despite this, Trump has not imposed new sanctions against Russia.

Instead, the US administration shifted the responsibility of pressuring Putin onto Europe, demanding that the EU impose additional sanctions against Russia and China.

Background: 

  • On 13 September, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that he is prepared to impose serious sanctions on Russia, but only if all NATO countries follow suit and stop buying Russian oil.
  • Earlier, he had once again stated that his patience with Putin was "running out".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

