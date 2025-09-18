Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace

US President Donald Trump has said that he believes Russian revenues from energy sales are a key factor in ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Trump at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump was asked whether the time has come for sanctions against Russia, given Putin’s behaviour after the Alaska meeting and Trump’s repeated admissions that he is disappointed.

In response, the US president returned to the fact that some European countries are still buying Russian oil, stressing that oil revenues are crucial for Russia’s economy.

"Very simply, if the price of oil comes down, Putin's going to drop out. He's going to have no choice. He's going to drop out of that war," he said.

Trump pointed out that he has warned India and China of the consequences if they continue to purchase Russian oil, adding that the increase in domestic production initiated by the US should help bring global oil prices down.

"You can't do that; you can't do that; that's not playing fair with the United States," he added, clearly referring to the fact that Europe continues to purchase Russian oil.

Background:

Recently, there have been signals from Washington that Trump is moving towards a decision on sanctions against Russia, but so far no decision has been taken.

Meanwhile, the US president is demanding that Europe completely stop buying Russian energy resources as a precondition for US sanctions.

