Russian drone debris found in Latvia

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 18 September 2025, 19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Russian drone debris found on a beach in western Latvia. Photo: National Armed Forces of Latvia

Russian drone debris was found on a beach in western Latvia on 18 September.

Source: National Armed Forces of Latvia on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Latvian military reported that a "fragment of the drone’s tail section" washed ashore. 

An explosive ordnance disposal unit was dispatched to examine the object.

Latvian Defence Minister Andris Spruds later confirmed the found part was the tail section of a Russian Gerbera decoy drone and that it did not contain any explosive components.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa said she instructed the defence and interior ministers to contact their Polish counterparts to determine whether the drone was similar to one found in Poland the previous week. 

She also stressed that while reinforcing the eastern border remains a priority, it is equally important to protect the Baltic Sea coastline by installing the necessary sensors.

Meanwhile, Polish border guards reported increased activity by Belarusian and Russian drones attempting to breach Polish airspace overnight. 

This follows an incident last week in which nearly 20 Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace.

LatviadronesRussia
