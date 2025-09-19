Putin officially dismisses his close associate Kozak

Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin has officially dismissed his associate Dmitry Kozak from his post as deputy head of the Russian leader's administration.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The decree dismissing Kozak appeared on Putin's website on 18 September, a few days after sources reported that the move was planned.

Kremlin insiders said Kozak had supported talks with Ukraine and the conclusion of a peace agreement.

The Institute for the Study of War has linked Kozak’s dismissal to disagreements with Putin. Kozak had reportedly pushed for talks with Ukraine, and his removal is indicative of the Kremlin leader's desire to continue the war against Ukraine.

Background:

The New York Times reported in August, citing sources close to the Kremlin, that Kozak, a close associate of Putin, had advised the Kremlin leader to end the war in Ukraine and begin peace talks.

In 2022, Reuters revealed that Kozak had tried to convince Putin that a provisional agreement had been reached with Ukraine on abandoning its NATO aspirations, but the Russian leader rejected his proposal and went ahead with the full-scale invasion.

