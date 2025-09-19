All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump: If Europe "did something" to China, it would force Russia to end war

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 September 2025, 01:01
Trump: If Europe did something to China, it would force Russia to end war
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump believes that if Europe imposed sanctions on China, which buys oil from Russia, then China would pressure the Kremlin to end its war against Ukraine.

Source: Trump in an interview with Fox News; the White House on X (Twitter) 

Quote: "Well, if they [European countries] did sanctions as an example, or tariffs, or whatever you want to call it, if they did that on China, I think the war would maybe end. 

Advertisement:

Because China's by far the biggest purchaser of oil from Russia. And I think they have other powers over Russia too. 

I'm speaking with President Xi, as you know, on Friday... If Europe did something with respect to China, I think China would probably, maybe, force an end to the war."

Details: Trump said that on Friday 19 September he will hold a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping regarding a deal on TikTok and trade: "My relationship with China is very good. You know, we have a trade deal with them. We had a very good meeting the other day."

Background: The European Union is planning to accelerate its phase-out of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in response to calls by Trump for the EU to curb energy purchases from Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpChinasanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
All News
Trump
Trump: US will help secure peace after Russia's war in Ukraine
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
RECENT NEWS
20:39
​​Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine with US Secretary of State
20:12
New German, Norwegian and Czech ambassadors begin work in Ukraine
19:44
Russia attacks Poltava Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure
19:36
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
18:55
Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland
18:45
Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36
18:16
Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships
18:00
Russian missile hits ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro
17:43
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones, damaging transport infrastructure
16:29
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: