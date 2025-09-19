Trump: If Europe "did something" to China, it would force Russia to end war
US President Donald Trump believes that if Europe imposed sanctions on China, which buys oil from Russia, then China would pressure the Kremlin to end its war against Ukraine.
Source: Trump in an interview with Fox News; the White House on X (Twitter)
Quote: "Well, if they [European countries] did sanctions as an example, or tariffs, or whatever you want to call it, if they did that on China, I think the war would maybe end.
Because China's by far the biggest purchaser of oil from Russia. And I think they have other powers over Russia too.
I'm speaking with President Xi, as you know, on Friday... If Europe did something with respect to China, I think China would probably, maybe, force an end to the war."
.@POTUS: "China's by far the biggest purchaser of oil from Russia... I'm speaking with President Xi on Friday... we'll see how that all works. If Europe did something with respect to China, I think China would probably maybe force an end to the war." pic.twitter.com/4NfsfzlVag— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 18, 2025
Details: Trump said that on Friday 19 September he will hold a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping regarding a deal on TikTok and trade: "My relationship with China is very good. You know, we have a trade deal with them. We had a very good meeting the other day."
Background: The European Union is planning to accelerate its phase-out of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in response to calls by Trump for the EU to curb energy purchases from Russia.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!