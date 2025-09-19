All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone debris falls in several Kyiv districts, damaging trolleybus power line

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 September 2025, 01:56
Russian drone debris falls in several Kyiv districts, damaging trolleybus power line
An explosion. Stock photo

An explosion and the fall of a Russian drone have been recorded in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, while in the Shevchenkivskyi district, drone debris has damaged a trolleybus power line.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "Early reports indicate that a drone crash and explosion have occurred in the Solomianskyi district. Emergency services are on their way to the scene."

Advertisement:

Details: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, later reported that debris from a downed drone had fallen in several locations, including onto the roadway in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The trolleybus overhead contact system was damaged.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv due to the threat of Russian drones. Air defence was responding in the capital.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivdrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
Kyiv
Unexploded Russian drone discovered in Kyiv
European Parliament to open permanent representation in Kyiv, its president says
European Parliament president arrives in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: