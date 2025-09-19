Russian drone debris falls in several Kyiv districts, damaging trolleybus power line

An explosion and the fall of a Russian drone have been recorded in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, while in the Shevchenkivskyi district, drone debris has damaged a trolleybus power line.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "Early reports indicate that a drone crash and explosion have occurred in the Solomianskyi district. Emergency services are on their way to the scene."

Details: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, later reported that debris from a downed drone had fallen in several locations, including onto the roadway in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The trolleybus overhead contact system was damaged.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv due to the threat of Russian drones. Air defence was responding in the capital.

