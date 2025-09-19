Russian attacks on Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts: five killed, seven injured

Russian forces attacked Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts on 18 September and the morning of 19 September, killing five people and injuring seven.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians attacked the Stepnohirsk hromada with an FPV drone on the morning of 19 September. A 74-year-old man has been injured. He is in a critical condition. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Fedorov reported that the Russians had fired 376 times across 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 18 September. Four women had been injured in an attack on the Polohy district.

Seven settlements came under fire in Kharkiv Oblast. A 37-year-old man has been injured in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz in the Vovchansk hromada.

Syniehubov reported that the Russians had actively used various types of weapons, including 10 guided aerial bombs and several Geran-2 and Molniya drones.

Civil infrastructure was damaged in the strikes: an outbuilding in Mala Danylivka in the Kharkiv district; a house in Novomykolaivka and a petrol station in Shevchenkove in the Kupiansk district; and a residential house in Bilyi Kolodiaz in the Chuhuiv district.

The community arts centre and several storage facilities belonging to a farm were destroyed in Bashylivka in the Lozova district.

On 18 September, the Russians killed five people in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast and one person was injured.

Donetsk Oblast Military Administration emphasises that these figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Background: On the morning of 18 September, Russian forces dropped a FAB-250 bomb on a residential area in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing five people.

