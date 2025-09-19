Russia actively recruits mercenaries from Middle East to fight in Ukraine

Russia, in collaboration with Iran, has been actively recruiting mercenaries from the Middle East to participate in combat operations alongside Russian armed forces in Ukraine. The recruitment efforts primarily target nationals from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen and other countries in the region.

Details: Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that Iran and Russia have gone as far as recruiting former ISIS militants, causing significant concerns among security experts.

The primary motivation for this extensive recruitment appears to be a shortage of personnel within the Russian military. To attract mercenaries, Russia is offering financial incentives and promises of Russian citizenship.

Mercenaries are being transported via illegal migration and trade routes that pass through four main corridors:

Middle East – Iran – Armenia – Georgia – Russia Middle East – Iran – Azerbaijan – Russia Middle East – Iran – Central Asia – Russia Afghanistan – Central Asia – Russia

Recent reports indicate the detention of illegal migrants attempting to cross borders in Armenia, Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries. Their correspondence suggests close coordination with Russian authorities and specific promises made for their participation in this process.

One such individual, Iraqi citizen Amir Wisam Jwad, born on 23 December 2006, was apprehended while attempting to illegally cross into one of these countries. Photographic evidence confirms that he was recruited by the Russian Ministry of Defence to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Based on available data, Jwad signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence to join the Baghdad armed group, following the suggestion of Polina Alexandrovna, a ministry employee.

The contract stipulated that, in exchange for agreeing to engage in combat operations, he would receive a monetary reward ranging from US$3,000 to US$8,000 and be granted Russian citizenship after 6 months of service.

