All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia actively recruits mercenaries from Middle East to fight in Ukraine

Yevhen Kizilov, Sevgil MusaievaFriday, 19 September 2025, 15:07
Russia actively recruits mercenaries from Middle East to fight in Ukraine
Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Ali Khamenei. Photo: Getty Images

Russia, in collaboration with Iran, has been actively recruiting mercenaries from the Middle East to participate in combat operations alongside Russian armed forces in Ukraine. The recruitment efforts primarily target nationals from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen and other countries in the region.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda, citing a source in special services 

Details: Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that Iran and Russia have gone as far as recruiting former ISIS militants, causing significant concerns among security experts.

Advertisement:

The primary motivation for this extensive recruitment appears to be a shortage of personnel within the Russian military. To attract mercenaries, Russia is offering financial incentives and promises of Russian citizenship.

Mercenaries are being transported via illegal migration and trade routes that pass through four main corridors:

  1.   Middle East – Iran – Armenia – Georgia – Russia
  2.   Middle East – Iran – Azerbaijan – Russia 
  3.   Middle East – Iran – Central Asia – Russia
  4.   Afghanistan – Central Asia – Russia

Recent reports indicate the detention of illegal migrants attempting to cross borders in Armenia, Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries. Their correspondence suggests close coordination with Russian authorities and specific promises made for their participation in this process.

One such individual, Iraqi citizen Amir Wisam Jwad, born on 23 December 2006, was apprehended while attempting to illegally cross into one of these countries. Photographic evidence confirms that he was recruited by the Russian Ministry of Defence to participate in the war against Ukraine.

 

Based on available data, Jwad signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence to join the Baghdad armed group, following the suggestion of Polina Alexandrovna, a ministry employee. 

The contract stipulated that, in exchange for agreeing to engage in combat operations, he would receive a monetary reward ranging from US$3,000 to US$8,000 and be granted Russian citizenship after 6 months of service.

 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Near EastRusso-Ukrainian warRussiaIran
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
All News
Near East
Estonian intelligence predicts drop in Russian drone attacks on Ukraine
Trump releases AI-generated video on "Gaza's future" featuring himself and Netanyahu in trunks
EU condemns Russian airstrikes on Syria and calls for de-escalation
RECENT NEWS
22:44
Russia attacks Poltava Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure
20:39
​​Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine with US Secretary of State
20:12
New German, Norwegian and Czech ambassadors begin work in Ukraine
19:36
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
18:55
Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland
18:45
Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36
18:16
Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships
18:00
Russian missile hits ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro
17:43
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones, damaging transport infrastructure
16:29
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: