EU diplomacy chief on Russian MiG jets entering Estonian airspace: Putin is testing West's resolve

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and a native of Estonia, has condemned Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on Friday 19 September, calling the intrusion by three Russian fighter jets "an extremely dangerous provocation".

Source: Kallas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "This marks the third such violation of EU airspace in days and further escalates tensions in the region. The EU stands in full solidarity with Estonia."

Details: Kallas said that the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian warplanes is "an extremely dangerous provocation".

She said she is in contact with the Estonian government and that the EU "will continue to support our member states in strengthening their defences with European resources".

"Putin is testing the West's resolve. We must not show weakness," Kallas added.

Background:

On 19 September, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

After that, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires in Estonia to lodge a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of airspace.

Unscheduled Defence Forces exercises are reported to have begun in Estonia this week to practice responses to airspace violations.

