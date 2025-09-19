All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU diplomacy chief on Russian MiG jets entering Estonian airspace: Putin is testing West's resolve

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 19 September 2025, 18:32
EU diplomacy chief on Russian MiG jets entering Estonian airspace: Putin is testing West's resolve
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and a native of Estonia, has condemned Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on Friday 19 September, calling the intrusion by three Russian fighter jets "an extremely dangerous provocation".

Source: Kallas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "This marks the third such violation of EU airspace in days and further escalates tensions in the region. The EU stands in full solidarity with Estonia."

Advertisement:

Details: Kallas said that the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian warplanes is "an extremely dangerous provocation".

She said she is in contact with the Estonian government and that the EU "will continue to support our member states in strengthening their defences with European resources".

"Putin is testing the West's resolve. We must not show weakness," Kallas added.

Background:

  • On 19 September, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.
  • After that, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires in Estonia to lodge a protest and hand over a note regarding the violation of airspace.
  • Unscheduled Defence Forces exercises are reported to have begun in Estonia this week to practice responses to airspace violations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EstoniaRussiaEU
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
Estonia
Three Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes
Europe is still far from having strength to keep Russia at bay, says Estonian PM
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: