Car carrying Channel 5 film crew hits limpet mine near Pokrovsk – video

A car carrying a Ukrainian Channel 5 film crew has hit a Russian mine near Pokrovsk. The people have survived but suffered concussion.

Source: Channel 5

Quote: "A particular threat is the mining of roads. The crew came across a limpet mine during one of our trips, which detonated under the car. Luckily, the people survived, but the vehicle was destroyed."

Details: A soldier explained that the mine "activates when a car drives over it – it rises, hits the undercarriage and detonates".

After the car exploded, the Russians began searching for the crew.

The group’s task was to find the nearest dugout and hide in it. To do so, they moved on foot (covering 200-400 metres in over an hour) in short stretches, avoiding Russian drones.

"Thank God, everyone is alive and well. All four suffered only concussion… The driver was the most affected," war correspondent Olha Kalinovska said.

