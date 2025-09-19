All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Car carrying Channel 5 film crew hits limpet mine near Pokrovsk – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 19 September 2025, 21:16
Car carrying Channel 5 film crew hits limpet mine near Pokrovsk – video
Channel 5 car after the explosion. Photo: Olha Kalinovska on Facebook

A car carrying a Ukrainian Channel 5 film crew has hit a Russian mine near Pokrovsk. The people have survived but suffered concussion.

Source: Channel 5

Quote: "A particular threat is the mining of roads. The crew came across a limpet mine during one of our trips, which detonated under the car. Luckily, the people survived, but the vehicle was destroyed."

Advertisement:

Details: A soldier explained that the mine "activates when a car drives over it – it rises, hits the undercarriage and detonates".

After the car exploded, the Russians began searching for the crew.

The group’s task was to find the nearest dugout and hide in it. To do so, they moved on foot (covering 200-400 metres in over an hour) in short stretches, avoiding Russian drones.

"Thank God, everyone is alive and well. All four suffered only concussion… The driver was the most affected," war correspondent Olha Kalinovska said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastmediaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians kill 2 and injure 10 in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports control restored over seven settlements in Donetsk Oblast
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian counteroffensive actions continuing on Donetsk front
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: