Russia attacks Ukraine with 150 drones, hit recorded in 9 locations

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 2 September 2025, 08:13
Russia attacks Ukraine with 150 drones, hit recorded in 9 locations
Photo from Telegram of the State Emergency Service

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 150 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types starting from the evening of 1 September. Ukrainian air defence has managed to destroy 120 drones, while the remaining 30 have hit their targets.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Quote: "As of 08:00, air defence had downed or jammed 120 enemy Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types in the country's north, south, east and centre. Hits by 30 UAVs were recorded in nine locations and the falling of downed drones (debris) in five locations."

Details: Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

