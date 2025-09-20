Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: cars and house on fire – photos
Saturday, 20 September 2025, 07:30
A combined Russian drone and missile strike on Kyiv Oblast has caused fires, including in a house, and also set fire to five cars.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: By morning, the aftermath of the Russian attack had been recorded in the Bucha, Boryspil and Obukhiv districts.
Around ten garages were damaged in the Boryspil district.
A house caught fire in the Obukhiv district following the attack. Firefighters are operating at the scene.
Five cars caught fire in the Bucha district after debris from a downed target fell. The fire has now been extinguished.
