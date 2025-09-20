Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: cars and house on fire – photos

A combined Russian drone and missile strike on Kyiv Oblast has caused fires, including in a house, and also set fire to five cars.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: By morning, the aftermath of the Russian attack had been recorded in the Bucha, Boryspil and Obukhiv districts.

Advertisement:

Around ten garages were damaged in the Boryspil district.

A house caught fire in the Obukhiv district following the attack. Firefighters are operating at the scene.

Five cars caught fire in the Bucha district after debris from a downed target fell. The fire has now been extinguished.

Damaged house Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Firefighter extinguishing fire Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!