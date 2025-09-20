All Sections
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 07:44
Apartments on fire. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

One person has been killed and 13 injured in a large-scale combined Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Dnipropetrovsk Oblast once again came under a large-scale attack. The aggressor targeted the oblast with drones and missiles."

Details: Lysak reported that early reports indicate that one person had been killed in the Russian attack. 

Thirteen people have been injured.

Quote: "Most of those injured have been hospitalised in a moderate condition. One man is in a critical condition."

 
Building on fire
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
 
Building on fire
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
 
Shattered windows
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Several fires broke out in the city of Dnipro and the surrounding district. A high-rise building, houses, outbuildings and garages were damaged. Destruction was also recorded on industrial premises.

 
Apartments on fire
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Lysak noted that business premises in Pavlohrad had also been hit. A fire broke out there.

The Russians used FPV drones and artillery to attack the Nikopol district, striking the city of Nikopol and the Pokrovske hromada. A house caught fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
Burning building
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

