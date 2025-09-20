All Sections
Russians attack Ukraine with over 600 aerial assets, hits and debris fall recorded in 20 locations

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 09:26
Russians attack Ukraine with over 600 aerial assets, hits and debris fall recorded in 20 locations
Downed drone. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

The Russians conducted a combined strike on Ukrainian territory on the night of 19-20 September, using 619 drones and missiles. Ukraine's air defence has managed to destroy or jam 583 aerial assets.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russians used:

  • 579 drones
  • 8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles 
  • 32 Kh-101 cruise missiles

A total of 552 drones, 2 Iskander ballistic missiles and 29 Kh-101 cruise missiles did not reach their targets.

Hits by ballistic and cruise missiles and 23 attack drones have been recorded in 10 locations and the fall of downed aerial assets (debris) has been recorded in 10 locations.

The Air Forces highlighted the efficiency of Ukrainian tactical aircraft, notably the F-16 fighters.

