Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Saturday, 20 September 2025, 12:19
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has approved a plan to establish assault forces.
Source: Zelenskyy, speaking to journalists, cited by Ukrinform news agency
Quote: "We have assault battalions and regiments that have clearly demonstrated good results during 2025, and we have decided we must put them on a legal footing. The Russians have chosen to do the same as us. We will now establish separate assault forces. We have already agreed on this decision."
Details: Zelenskyy said preparations for the announcement of the decision are underway. He expects it to be operational within about a week to ten days.
He also added that the Assault Forces will include a drone component.
