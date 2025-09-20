Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has approved a plan to establish assault forces.

Source: Zelenskyy, speaking to journalists, cited by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "We have assault battalions and regiments that have clearly demonstrated good results during 2025, and we have decided we must put them on a legal footing. The Russians have chosen to do the same as us. We will now establish separate assault forces. We have already agreed on this decision."

Details: Zelenskyy said preparations for the announcement of the decision are underway. He expects it to be operational within about a week to ten days.

He also added that the Assault Forces will include a drone component.

