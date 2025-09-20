All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 12:19
Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has approved a plan to establish assault forces. 

Source: Zelenskyy, speaking to journalists, cited by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "We have assault battalions and regiments that have clearly demonstrated good results during 2025, and we have decided we must put them on a legal footing. The Russians have chosen to do the same as us. We will now establish separate assault forces. We have already agreed on this decision."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said preparations for the announcement of the decision are underway. He expects it to be operational within about a week to ten days.

He also added that the Assault Forces will include a drone component.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForceswarZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
Armed Forces
Taras Shpuk, former staff member of Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
Magura Brigade gets new commander: 26-year-old Hero of Ukraine Maksym Danylchuk
Russia seeks to capture Kupiansk as it has amassed troops nearby and operates in small groups, Ukrainian forces say
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: