All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy says Russia will feel fuel shortage once Ukraine matches its drone numbers

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 September 2025, 13:06
Zelenskyy says Russia will feel fuel shortage once Ukraine matches its drone numbers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that as soon as Ukraine deploys as many drones as Russia, Moscow will experience a fuel deficit.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on Friday 19 September, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, a Ukrainian news agency

Quote: "Regarding oil refineries: we have drones, and we know how to produce them. It all depends on the number of drones we deploy each day. I think the results of recent operations show that we have started using more drones.

Advertisement:

But it is still not enough to reach the targets I set for our manufacturers and the Ministry of Defence. Once the number of drones matches those of the Russians, they will face shortages of fuel and long queues at petrol stations."

Details: He stressed that long-range drone production in Ukraine has now reached a level where it relies entirely on funding. Zelenskyy also said the government is allocating additional funds for drones for every battalion.

Background: Ukraine's forces struck strategic targets in Russia’s Saratov and Samara oblasts on the night of 19-20 September.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyydronesoil
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Seized maps show Russians deceive their own command
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy rules out Korean-type or any other similar model to end war
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: