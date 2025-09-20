Zelenskyy says Russia will feel fuel shortage once Ukraine matches its drone numbers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that as soon as Ukraine deploys as many drones as Russia, Moscow will experience a fuel deficit.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on Friday 19 September, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, a Ukrainian news agency

Quote: "Regarding oil refineries: we have drones, and we know how to produce them. It all depends on the number of drones we deploy each day. I think the results of recent operations show that we have started using more drones.

But it is still not enough to reach the targets I set for our manufacturers and the Ministry of Defence. Once the number of drones matches those of the Russians, they will face shortages of fuel and long queues at petrol stations."

Details: He stressed that long-range drone production in Ukraine has now reached a level where it relies entirely on funding. Zelenskyy also said the government is allocating additional funds for drones for every battalion.

Background: Ukraine's forces struck strategic targets in Russia’s Saratov and Samara oblasts on the night of 19-20 September.

