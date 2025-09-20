Zelenskyy: Seized maps show that Russians deceive their own command

Russian maps seized by Ukrainian forces during the counteroffensive in Donetsk Oblast have shown that Russian troops are providing their command with distorted information about the situation at the front.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on Friday 19 September, cited by Interfax-Ukraine, a Ukrainian news agency

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Yesterday, during a report on our operation [the counteroffensive near Dobropillia – ed.], I saw the deployment of our military personnel and assets in electronic form, and I saw the Russian maps. Their reports are very different from reality. In places where we have regained positions, the Russians’ maps show the opposite."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said this indicates that mid-level reports in the Russian army differ significantly from the actual situation on the battlefield.

He also mentioned that the Russians are flooding mainstream and social media with claims that the capture of Donbas is imminent.

Quote: "I think that’s no bad thing. There have been constant provocations in the media about their presence in Donbas, that they’re apparently going to completely capture Pokrovsk in 30 days and definitely seize the east by November. But this is not the reality."

Details: Zelenskyy reported that about 330 sq km in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk areas are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of which 160 sq km have been liberated and more than 170 sq km cleared of Russian occupiers. He said the Russians are likely to redeploy personnel there to hold their positions.

Background: On 20 September, Zelenskyy also said that the Russians will face a fuel shortage once the number of Ukrainian drones equals Russian drone numbers.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!