All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Seized maps show that Russians deceive their own command

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 20 September 2025, 13:17
Zelenskyy: Seized maps show that Russians deceive their own command
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Russian maps seized by Ukrainian forces during the counteroffensive in Donetsk Oblast have shown that Russian troops are providing their command with distorted information about the situation at the front.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking to journalists on Friday 19 September, cited by Interfax-Ukraine, a Ukrainian news agency

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Yesterday, during a report on our operation [the counteroffensive near Dobropillia – ed.], I saw the deployment of our military personnel and assets in electronic form, and I saw the Russian maps. Their reports are very different from reality. In places where we have regained positions, the Russians’ maps show the opposite."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said this indicates that mid-level reports in the Russian army differ significantly from the actual situation on the battlefield.

He also mentioned that the Russians are flooding mainstream and social media with claims that the capture of Donbas is imminent.

Quote: "I think that’s no bad thing. There have been constant provocations in the media about their presence in Donbas, that they’re apparently going to completely capture Pokrovsk in 30 days and definitely seize the east by November. But this is not the reality."

Details: Zelenskyy reported that about 330 sq km in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk areas are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of which 160 sq km have been liberated and more than 170 sq km cleared of Russian occupiers. He said the Russians are likely to redeploy personnel there to hold their positions.

Background: On 20 September, Zelenskyy also said that the Russians will face a fuel shortage once the number of Ukrainian drones equals Russian drone numbers.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian warRussiaarmy
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian radiation-proof "tracked terminator" armoured vehicle – video
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Security guarantees for Ukraine require readiness to confront Russia, Finnish president says
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Sybiha will visit New York with Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Trump's serious steps could push Europe to abandon Russian energy
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Zelenskyy hopes next week will add to world's resolve for strong action
18:40
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs
17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
17:07
Deep negative trend: half of Russian small businesses will not meet sales targets
16:46
More Russian drone debris found in eastern Poland
16:31
NATO once again scrambles jets due to Russian aircraft in Baltic Sea
15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
15:42
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
15:28
Russians kill civilian in attack on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:09
Executive of Austrian energy giant sacked over suspected spying for Russia, says news agency
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: