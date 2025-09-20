Zelenskyy sanctions propagandists and individuals working to destabilise Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed off on three new sanctions packages targeting propagandists, individuals doing business in the occupied territories, and individuals working to destabilise Moldova in the interests of Moscow.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Today, I also signed decrees imposing new Ukrainian sanctions. Three packages were signed. In particular, against propagandists helping Russia; against individuals doing business in occupied territories and feeding Russia’s budget, sustaining this system of evil; and against those destabilising Moldova in Moscow’s interest. Ukraine is helping Moldova, and we are invested in the stability of our neighbour and in Moldova’s success."

Advertisement:

Update: The decrees imposing the sanctions were later published on the president's website.

One of them introduces sanctions against a number of Russian citizens, among them historian and commentator Aleksandr Dyukov, first deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Kikot, and blogger Katerina Mizulina. There are some Ukrainian citizens on the sanctions list as well, including Mykola Lahun, a Ukrainian entrepreneur who was the chairman of the supervisory board and former owner of Delta Bank, and pro-Russian bloggers Alexander Rogers and Vsevolod Filimonenko.

The second decree imposes sanctions against 66 individuals and 13 legal entities.

The third decree imposes sanctions against 11 Moldovan citizens.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!