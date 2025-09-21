All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy three Russian Mi-8 helicopters and radar in Crimea – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 September 2025, 10:31
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy three Russian Mi-8 helicopters and radar in Crimea – video
Footage. Screenshot from the video by DIU

The Prymary (Phantoms) special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has released a video showing the destruction of Russian military equipment in occupied Crimea.

Source: DIU

Quote: "The aircraft fleet of Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea has once again shrunk as a result of the successful combat work of the Prymary (Phantoms) special unit of DIU.

Advertisement:

Three Russian Mi-8 multipurpose helicopters and an expensive Russian 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar have been destroyed.

As a bonus, there is a photo of the wreckage of one of the Mi-8 helicopters destroyed by the Prymary."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Defence Intelligence of UkraineCrimeaweaponswar
Advertisement:
Russia claims capture of village in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine denies this
Ukraine has liberated 1.3 sq km on Dobropillia front over past 24 hours, says commander-in-chief
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy 2 Russian Be‑12 Chaika amphibious aircraft for first time in history
UpdatedRussia drops 5 aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia: 3 killed, 4 injured – photos, video
Zelenskyy hopes next week will strengthen world's resolve for robust action
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins bronze in high jump at 2025 World Athletics Championships
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence conducts special operation in Russia's Vladivostok, targeting those who committed war crimes in Ukraine – video
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
Over 100 foreign components identified in Russian drones and missiles by Ukrainian intelligence
RECENT NEWS
20:33
Trump and Zelenskyy to meet in New York tomorrow
20:22
Drones attack Moscow and its suburbs
20:05
Hungarian foreign minister calls drone flights over Poland unacceptable but insists on dialogue with Russia
19:15
Zelenskyy and NATO secretary general discuss air defence supplies for Ukraine
18:48
Russia attacks Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: one killed, two injured – photos
18:22
UK foreign secretary: If we need to confront Russian aircraft, we will do so
17:35
Russia claims capture of village in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine denies this
17:26
EU may cut off Russian oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline, says Bloomberg
16:22
EU greenlights changes proposed by Kyiv to secure fresh funding under Ukraine Plan
16:14
Putin accuses West of destroying arms control system and threatens to respond with force
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: