Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy three Russian Mi-8 helicopters and radar in Crimea – video
Sunday, 21 September 2025, 10:31
The Prymary (Phantoms) special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has released a video showing the destruction of Russian military equipment in occupied Crimea.
Source: DIU
Quote: "The aircraft fleet of Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea has once again shrunk as a result of the successful combat work of the Prymary (Phantoms) special unit of DIU.
Advertisement:
Three Russian Mi-8 multipurpose helicopters and an expensive Russian 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar have been destroyed.
As a bonus, there is a photo of the wreckage of one of the Mi-8 helicopters destroyed by the Prymary."
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!