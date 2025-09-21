Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy three Russian Mi-8 helicopters and radar in Crimea – video

Footage. Screenshot from the video by DIU

The Prymary (Phantoms) special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has released a video showing the destruction of Russian military equipment in occupied Crimea.

Source: DIU

Quote: "The aircraft fleet of Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea has once again shrunk as a result of the successful combat work of the Prymary (Phantoms) special unit of DIU.

Advertisement:

Three Russian Mi-8 multipurpose helicopters and an expensive Russian 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar have been destroyed.

As a bonus, there is a photo of the wreckage of one of the Mi-8 helicopters destroyed by the Prymary."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!