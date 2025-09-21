Russian attack on Sumy sparks large fire – photo, video
Sunday, 21 September 2025, 13:54
A large fire broke out as a result of a Russian drone attack on the city of Sumy on 21 September.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: Firefighters reported that the blaze engulfed non-residential premises "over a large area" and spread rapidly through combustible structures.
Firefighters have already extinguished all the seats of fire and inspected the scene.
No casualties have been reported.
Background: On the night of 20-21 September, a series of explosions was heard in Sumy.
