Russian attack on Sumy sparks large fire – photo, video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 September 2025, 13:54
Firefighters extinguishing the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A large fire broke out as a result of a Russian drone attack on the city of Sumy on 21 September.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Firefighters reported that the blaze engulfed non-residential premises "over a large area" and spread rapidly through combustible structures. 

Firefighters have already extinguished all the seats of fire and inspected the scene. 

No casualties have been reported.

Background: On the night of 20-21 September, a series of explosions was heard in Sumy.

