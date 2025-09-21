Russian attack on Sumy sparks large fire – photo, video

Firefighters extinguishing the fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A large fire broke out as a result of a Russian drone attack on the city of Sumy on 21 September.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Firefighters reported that the blaze engulfed non-residential premises "over a large area" and spread rapidly through combustible structures.

Firefighters have already extinguished all the seats of fire and inspected the scene.

No casualties have been reported.

Background: On the night of 20-21 September, a series of explosions was heard in Sumy.

