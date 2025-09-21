Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
Sunday, 21 September 2025, 15:57
US President Donald Trump has once again criticised European countries for continuing to buy Russian oil and has urged them to completely stop importing energy resources from Russia.
Source: Bloomberg, citing Trump during a speech in Virginia, as reported by European Pravda
Details: During a dinner in Mount Vernon, Virginia, Trump raised the issue of European states purchasing Russian oil.
"The Europeans are buying oil from Russia – not supposed to happen, right?" Trump said.
After that, the US president addressed US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker, asking him to increase pressure on Europe.
Quote: "They have to stop buying oil from Russia, Matt. Matt won’t let it happen much longer."
Background:
- Trump has previously stated that Russian aggression against Ukraine would end if oil prices fell and Russia lost its energy revenue.
- The US president is also demanding that Europe completely stop purchases of Russian energy resources as a precondition for US sanctions.
