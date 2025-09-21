All Sections
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil

Oleh Pavliuk, Olga KatsimonSunday, 21 September 2025, 15:57
Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has once again criticised European countries for continuing to buy Russian oil and has urged them to completely stop importing energy resources from Russia.

Source: Bloomberg, citing Trump during a speech in Virginia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During a dinner in Mount Vernon, Virginia, Trump raised the issue of European states purchasing Russian oil.

"The Europeans are buying oil from Russia – not supposed to happen, right?" Trump said.

After that, the US president addressed US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker, asking him to increase pressure on Europe.

Quote: "They have to stop buying oil from Russia, Matt. Matt won’t let it happen much longer."

Background:

20:33
