Trump instructs US ambassador to pressure Europe over Russian oil

US President Donald Trump has once again criticised European countries for continuing to buy Russian oil and has urged them to completely stop importing energy resources from Russia.

Source: Bloomberg, citing Trump during a speech in Virginia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During a dinner in Mount Vernon, Virginia, Trump raised the issue of European states purchasing Russian oil.

Advertisement:

"The Europeans are buying oil from Russia – not supposed to happen, right?" Trump said.

After that, the US president addressed US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker, asking him to increase pressure on Europe.

Quote: "They have to stop buying oil from Russia, Matt. Matt won’t let it happen much longer."

Background:

Trump has previously stated that Russian aggression against Ukraine would end if oil prices fell and Russia lost its energy revenue.

The US president is also demanding that Europe completely stop purchases of Russian energy resources as a precondition for US sanctions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!