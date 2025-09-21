All Sections
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions

Oleh Pavliuk, Olga KatsimonSunday, 21 September 2025, 17:28
Ukraine wants to address UN Security Council meeting called by Estonia over Russian actions
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Ukraine has approached South Korea, which currently holds the UN Security Council presidency, asking to be allowed to speak at an upcoming meeting called by Estonia in response to Russian aircraft entering Estonian airspace.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha said Estonia's request that an emergency Security Council meeting be convened for the first time in 34 years "shows the unprecedented scale of threats posed by aggressive Russia to the stability of Europe".

Quote: "Ukraine addressed the ROK’s Presidency with a request to attend the meeting and present our perspective. We support friendly Estonia in calling for a strong and united response to Russia’s continued destabilisation of international peace and security."

Background:

  • The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on 22 September due to Russia’s violation of Estonian airspace on 19 September.
  • On 19 September, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes. NATO said it had intercepted the warplanes.
  • Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that Estonia has initiated NATO consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty.

