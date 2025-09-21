All Sections
Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs

Olga KatsimonSunday, 21 September 2025, 18:40
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Two people have been injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russian forces attacked the region with drones, artillery and aerial bombs throughout the day on Sunday 21 September.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk and Myrove hromadas came under fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

A 68-year-old man was injured in the attack. He received medical aid and will be treated on an outpatient basis. Four houses, several outbuildings, a car, a gas pipeline and some infrastructure were damaged.

Russian forces used aerial bombs to attack the Malomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district, injuring a 76-year-old woman. The attack also caused extensive damage to a kindergarten, garages and residential buildings.

In the evening, strikes were recorded in the Dnipro and Pavlohrad districts. Dry grass caught fire due to the drone attack.

Background: On 20 September, 1 person was killed and 13 were injured in a large-scale combined Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

