Two injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as Russia launches drones, artillery and aerial bombs

Two people have been injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russian forces attacked the region with drones, artillery and aerial bombs throughout the day on Sunday 21 September.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk and Myrove hromadas came under fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A 68-year-old man was injured in the attack. He received medical aid and will be treated on an outpatient basis. Four houses, several outbuildings, a car, a gas pipeline and some infrastructure were damaged.

Russian forces used aerial bombs to attack the Malomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district, injuring a 76-year-old woman. The attack also caused extensive damage to a kindergarten, garages and residential buildings.

In the evening, strikes were recorded in the Dnipro and Pavlohrad districts. Dry grass caught fire due to the drone attack.

Background: On 20 September, 1 person was killed and 13 were injured in a large-scale combined Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

