Zelenskyy hopes next week will strengthen world's resolve for robust action

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 September 2025, 20:57
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced preparations for a "week of diplomacy" aimed at boosting global resolve for strong action.

Source: Zelenskyy's address

Quote: "We are now preparing for a very intense week – a week of diplomacy. We can accomplish a lot if our partners hear us and support proposals that genuinely bring the end of the war closer.

There will be the UN General Assembly week – various events and meetings. The schedule already includes nearly two dozen meetings with leaders from different countries, from all parts of the world – with everyone who has long supported Ukraine and those who are among our new partners. The first meetings are already tomorrow. We are also planning a meeting with the president of the United States of America this week. There will be an important event on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia – a truly global summit on this issue.

It is vital that this week strengthens the world’s resolve for robust action – for without strength, peace will not prevail."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine expects the swift approval of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

He thanked Europe for maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia’s oil fleet and energy trade.

"I am confident there must be a move by the United States. Putin must believe that the United States does care and that strong action will follow," the president emphasised.

Zelenskyy also added that "next week must further strengthen both our diplomatic positions and our army – this is essential".

Background: On 20 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that during the United Nations General Assembly, which will be held on 21-24 September in New York, he will meet his American counterpart Donald Trump.

