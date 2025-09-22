Russia loses 960 soldiers and 3 helicopters over past day
Monday, 22 September 2025, 07:19
Russia has lost 960 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 570 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day, including 3 helicopters.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,102,570 (+960) military personnel
- 11,194 (+1) tanks
- 23,282 (+1) armoured combat vehicles
- 32,999 (+47) artillery systems
- 1,493 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,218 (+0) air defence systems
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 344 (+3) helicopters
- 62,001 (+403) operational-tactical UAVs
- 3,747 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 62,363 (+118) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,969 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
