Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: houses, cars and business on fire – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 22 September 2025, 07:56
Damaged house. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Several fires occurred due to Russian drone strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 21-22 September.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy targeted the Pokrovske hromada in the Synelnykove district with drones after midnight. A summer kitchen, a garage and a lorry caught fire. Flames raged at one of the businesses. Six cars were destroyed and three damaged. A house was wrecked." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Destroyed car
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak reported that no casualties had been recorded.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Prior to that, the Russians attacked the Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones, hitting the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske hromadas. Two houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

Air defenders downed 10 Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

