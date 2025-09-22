Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy 2 Russian Be‑12 Chaika amphibious aircraft for first time in history

The Prymary (Phantoms) special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has destroyed two Russian Be-12 Chaika anti-submarine amphibious aircraft in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: DIU

Quote: "This is the first time a Be-12 has been hit in history. The Be-12 Chaika amphibious aircraft are equipped with expensive systems for detecting and combating submarines."

Details: Alongside the two aircraft, the Prymary also struck another Russian Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter.

According to open-source information, the Be-12 Chaika is over 30 metres long with a wingspan of 29.84 metres. Its maximum flight speed is 530 km/h. The aircraft made its first flight in the autumn of 1960.

Background:

On 21 September, it was reported that the Prymary had destroyed three Mi-8 helicopters and a Russian radar system in Crimea.

Before that, Ukrainian intelligence special forces destroyed a Russian 9K317M Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Its value ranges from US$40 million to US$50 million.

