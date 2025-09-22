Latvian state police send vehicles and minibuses to Ukraine – photos

Representatives of Latvia’s State Police have sent vehicles to Ukraine. Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia

Latvia’s State Police have sent another batch of cars and minibuses to Ukraine to support the country’s security and defence sector.

Source: Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 22 September, Ukraine’s ambassador to Latvia Anatolii Kutsevol joined the handover of a new convoy of vehicles and minibuses for Ukraine’s security and defence sector.

Representatives of Latvia’s State Police and the Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia. Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia

In total, Latvia has sent 32 vehicles, almost half of which are former police cars that were scheduled for replacement.

Police cars to be delivered to Ukraine. Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia

Latvia's vehicle shipment to Ukraine also includes humanitarian aid: children’s clothes, school supplies and other essentials to support children and Ukrainian educational institutions. The Latvian Basketball Association has also contributed, providing sports equipment for Ukrainian children and young people.

Police cars to be delivered to Ukraine. Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia

Authorities plan to direct the aid to the regions of Ukraine that have suffered the most – Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

