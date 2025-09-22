Russia attacks Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: one killed, two injured – photos

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on 22 September, killing a 65-year-old woman in the town of Kupiansk and injuring two people in the Pavlohrad district. Destruction has also been reported in several hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that a Russian first-person view (FPV) drone hit a car in the village of Prudianka at around 16:00. In addition, a 65-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on Kupiansk at about 03:00.

Advertisement:

The damaged car. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Later in the day, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Pavlohrad district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a 69-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman. Both received medical assistance. A car was damaged and dry grass caught fire in the attack.

Russian troops also hit the Malomykhailivka hromada with a missile and used guided aerial bombs and drones against the Slovianka and Bohunivka hromadas. Several agricultural businesses were damaged, and sunflower crops caught fire at one site. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported no civilian casualties.

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russian attacks also affected the city of Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas in the Nikopol district. Infrastructure, several businesses, three houses, an outbuilding, a garage and a car were damaged, along with power lines and a gas pipeline. No casualties were reported.

Emergency services and law enforcement are working at the scenes, documenting the damage and assisting people who were injured. Investigations are ongoing.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!