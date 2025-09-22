Zelenskyy and NATO secretary general discuss air defence supplies for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday 22 September, focusing on the need for "real protection against Russian strikes". Zelenskyy has also given Ukraine's partners a list of urgently required air defence systems and missiles.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine has conveyed to its partners the urgent list of needs for air defence – systems and missiles the availability of which could significantly influence events and limit Russia’s ability to wage war."

Details: Zelenskyy and Rutte also discussed the implementation of the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, under which European allies finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine, emphasising air defence as a key priority.

Background:

Last week, Zelenskyy said that the first two military aid packages under the PURL initiative will include missiles for Patriot air defence systems and HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Ukrainian president also considers it fair to speak of a joint decision on shooting down drones over Ukraine together with other states.

