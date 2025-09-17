Missiles for Patriot and Himars: Zelenskyy reveals contents of first NATO-funded military aid packages

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the first two military aid packages under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism will include missiles for the Patriot and Himars air defence systems.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference following his meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had received US$2 billion specifically for the PURL mechanism.

"We will receive additional funds in October. I think we will have about US$3-3.5 billion. The first two packages are worth US$500 million each," he stated.

In response to a clarifying question about what will be included in these packages, Zelenskyy said they will contain air defence missiles.

"These packages, I will not go into all the details, will definitely include missiles for Patriot and Himars," the Ukrainian president said.

Background:

Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump’s administration approved the first military aid packages for Ukraine under a new mechanism through which US weapons are paid for by NATO members.

It is not yet known what specific types of weapons are involved. Ukraine’s permanent priority remains interceptor missiles for air defence systems, particularly the American Patriot.

European countries have pledged around US$2 billion to the mechanism. NATO allies hope to provide Ukraine with US$10 billion worth of weapons through this approach.

On 17 September, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Washington had approved the first batch of American weapons for Ukraine.

