Hungarian foreign minister calls drone flights over Poland unacceptable but insists on dialogue with Russia

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó has described the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace as "unacceptable", although he also stressed that resolving the conflict requires continuing dialogue with Moscow.

Source: European Pravda, citing Szijjártó in a comment to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Commenting on the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace, Szijjártó said that Budapest hopes similar incidents leading to escalation will not happen again.

Quote: "We are concerned about all events that could lead to further escalation of this war. Of course, we and our allies condemn any action that undermines the territorial integrity of states – it is unacceptable."

More details: The Hungarian foreign minister underlined the importance of maintaining communication with Moscow.

Quote: "Cutting off communication and rejecting diplomacy means that you will never reach a solution. The only way to keep hope and find a solution is to continue talking to each other and listening to each other."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called the presence of Russian drones over Poland unacceptable, though he said it had been expected because Poles are "up to their necks in war".

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski earlier urged Orbán, who had formally condemned the incursion of Russian drones into Poland, to stop playing into Russia’s hands.

