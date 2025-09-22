All Sections
Zelenskyy arrives in New York – video

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 22 September 2025, 22:54
Zelenskyy arrives in New York – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in New York, where he will participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Source: Ukrinform news agency; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Zelenskyy on Facebook

Details: Zelenskyy will speak at a UN Security Council meeting discussing Russia's war against Ukraine on the afternoon of 23 September and he will address the general debate of the General Assembly on the morning of 24 September.

A meeting with US President Donald Trump and other bilateral talks are also scheduled for Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, there will also be a summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and the fifth summit of the Crimea Platform, including participation by First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Updated: Zelenskyy later published a video of his arrival in New York.

Quote: "Together with the First Lady of Ukraine and our team, we have arrived in New York to take part in the UN General Assembly, the first leaders' summit of our Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, and the annual Crimea Platform Summit, which in 2025, for the first time, will be held on a global stage – underlining the global nature of the changes brought about by this war, the war that Russia began in Crimea."

