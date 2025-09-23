All Sections
Russian FPV drone attacks firefighters in Sumy Oblast

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 00:17
Damaged fire appliance. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian FPV drone has targeted a State Emergency Service fire appliance that was on its way to an emergency call in a border village in Sumy Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Firefighters were heading to a call in one of the border settlements in the Sumy district on 22 September in the afternoon. While on the move, the enemy, likely using a fibre-optic FPV drone, conducted a targeted strike on the fire appliance carrying the firefighters."

Details: Firefighters were evacuated with the help of an armoured vehicle. The fire appliance was damaged as a result of the attack.

The State Emergency Service stressed that the attack on emergency workers is a war crime and yet another example of the cynicism of Russian forces, who do not stop even at attacks on those saving civilians.

State Emergency ServicedronesRusso-Ukrainian warSumy Oblast
