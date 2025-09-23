Russian forces drop six aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia: one killed – photos

Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 22-23 September using six high-explosive aerial bombs. Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings have come under fire and a man has been killed – his body was recovered from under the rubble.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have launched large-scale attacks on Zaporizhzhia for the second night in a row. Civilian infrastructure and people's homes were targeted. Early reports indicated that the enemy had struck the city with six high-explosive aerial bombs overnight."

Details: Fedorov said the strikes had caused fires in private residential areas and on the grounds of industrial facilities.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that a person might be trapped under the rubble of a destroyed house. The number of injured is being confirmed.

Updated: Fedorov wrote in the morning that the body of a man had been recovered from under the rubble.

Background: At around 04:30 on the morning of 22 September, Russian forces dropped 10 guided bombs on Zaporizhzhia, destroying and damaging cars and causing fires. Three people were killed and four injured.

