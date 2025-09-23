All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces drop six aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia: one killed – photos

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 01:27
Russian forces drop six aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia: one killed – photos
Fire. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 22-23 September using six high-explosive aerial bombs. Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings have come under fire and a man has been killed – his body was recovered from under the rubble.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have launched large-scale attacks on Zaporizhzhia for the second night in a row. Civilian infrastructure and people's homes were targeted. Early reports indicated that the enemy had struck the city with six high-explosive aerial bombs overnight."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov said the strikes had caused fires in private residential areas and on the grounds of industrial facilities.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that a person might be trapped under the rubble of a destroyed house. The number of injured is being confirmed.

 
 
 

Updated: Fedorov wrote in the morning that the body of a man had been recovered from under the rubble.

Background: At around 04:30 on the morning of 22 September, Russian forces dropped 10 guided bombs on Zaporizhzhia, destroying and damaging cars and causing fires. Three people were killed and four injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZaporizhzhiafireRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russians hit Ground Forces training unit with ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties among personnel
Crimean petrol stations reportedly have no fuel: crisis began
Former Ukrainian military chief Zaluzhnyi criticises Kursk operation and reflects on failed 2023 counteroffensive
Russians capture two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
Zelenskyy: We can hold elections if we have a ceasefire
Trump admires Zelenskyy's bravery
All News
Zaporizhzhia
Search and rescue operations completed in Zaporizhzhia after Russian strike: 3 killed and teenager injured
Russia drops 5 aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia: 3 killed, 4 injured – photos, video
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires break out, one killed, over 10 injured – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
16:35
Russia claims drones attack Novorossiysk, where naval base located – videos
16:13
EU's drone wall: Slovakia will join discussion, but Hungary will not
15:46
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone production facility and oil pumping station in Russia
15:43
Russians hit Ground Forces training unit with ballistic missiles, resulting in casualties among personnel
15:27
Russians drop three bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast: 2 killed, 8 injured
15:25
Crimean petrol stations reportedly have no fuel: crisis began
15:22
EXPLAINERHow Russia helps Vučić stay in power in Serbia
15:11
Ukraine to send delegation to US to discuss joint weapons production
14:54
Kazakh President Tokayev offers his country as venue for Ukraine-Russia talks
13:58
Kremlin rejects Kyiv's meeting proposals and warns that situation will get worse
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: