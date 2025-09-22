Russia drops 5 aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia: 3 killed, 4 injured – photos, video

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the city of Zaporizhzhia at around 04:30 on the morning of 22 September, destroying and damaging cars and causing fires. Three people have been killed and four injured.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russians targeted the city with at least five aerial bombs. They attacked civilian and industrial infrastructure."

Details: Fedorov said the attack had destroyed and damaged cars. Fires were raging.

Cars on fire Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Updated: Fedorov reported at 06:00 that a woman had been killed in the Russian strike.

He confirmed at 06:40 that the death toll had risen to two.

"Two people had been killed and two injured. One of those injured is in a critical condition. Doctors are providing all necessary treatment," Fedorov said.

Updated: Fedorov reported on the national joint 24/7 newscast that four people had been injured, with one of them in a critical condition.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine added that a person might be trapped under the rubble of a destroyed house.

The State Emergency Service reported at 08:00 that the body of a woman had been recovered from under the rubble of a house in Zaporizhzhia, bringing the death toll from this Russian strike to three.

Emergency workers operating at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"One of the strikes caused a fire in a car park: a two-storey building and five cars were burning over an area of 100 sq m. Emergency workers, medics, psychologists and State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts are working at the scenes," the service added.

Emergency workers operating at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

On the night of 21-22 September, an air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and several Ukrainian oblasts due to a Russian drone attack. Air defence was responding.

Residential buildings caught fire due to Russian drone strikes on the Boryspil district in Kyiv Oblast.

At around 04:00 on 22 September, Russian drones attacked the city of Sumy, causing fires and damaging industrial facilities and an educational institution in the Kovpakivskyi district. One person was injured.

