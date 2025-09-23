All Sections
Five trains delayed due to Russian attack – photo

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 23 September 2025, 08:22
Five trains delayed due to Russian attack – photo
Train. Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia on Telegram

Five trains are running with delays due to damage to infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast following a Russian strike.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways); Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration 

Details: The affected services are:

  • No. 54 Odesa – Dnipro
  • No. 254 Odesa – Kryvyi Rih
  • No. 51 Odesa – Zaporizhzhia
  • No. 128 Lviv – Zaporizhzhia
  • No. 92 Odesa – Kramatorsk

"Passengers are asked to check the delay times on the website. We offer our apologies for the inconvenience," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Updated: Later, Raikovych reported that the Russians had attacked an infrastructure facility in the oblast with drones overnight.

 
Fire appliances at the scene.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Luckily, there were no casualties. The fire was contained by firefighters from the State Emergency Service. All the relevant services are also working at the scene."

