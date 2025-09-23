New mother injured in Russian attack on Kyiv dies in hospital two weeks later

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 6-7 September. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Tetiana Sakiian, a 24-year-old woman who was heavily pregnant when she was injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 6-7 September, has died in hospital. Doctors had battled to save her for more than two weeks.

Source: Kyiv police

Details: Tetiana lived in the capital’s Sviatoshynskyi district, where an apartment building was hit during the attack.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition, and doctors carried out a caesarean section. Her baby was born prematurely.

Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement said Tetiana was taken to hospital with multiple injuries: blast trauma, first- and second-degree burns covering 90% of her body, burns to the respiratory tract, smoke inhalation, and severe burn shock.

Doctors fought to save Tetiana for more than two weeks, but despite all their efforts, she died from her injuries.

Background:

