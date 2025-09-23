Woman killed in Russian attack on Nikopol

A woman has been killed in a Russian attack on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In Nikopol, another two women, aged 86 and 55, sought medical assistance. Their condition is satisfactory, and they will recover at home. In total, one resident has been killed and three have been injured in the Nikopol district today."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak reported that the oblast suffered over 40 Russian attacks during the day. The strikes targeted the Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] The Russians used drones and artillery.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!