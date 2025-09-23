All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on Trump: He trusts me much more now

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 23 September 2025, 23:21
Zelenskyy on Trump: He trusts me much more now
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that his US counterpart Donald Trump now trusts him more and has realised that the information coming from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has been false.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference following his meeting with Trump, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Zelenskyy noted that it had been a very good, constructive meeting and said that the issues they had discussed are very important.

Advertisement:

He refused to share all the details, adding that the US president knows the details and that he thinks Trump knows more details than before.

Zelenskyy said Trump gradually realised that Putin had been giving him false information.

Quote: "One by one, he understood that Putin was just sharing some information which is far away from [the] real situation on the battlefield.

Now he trusts [me] much more bigger because of the information that my intelligence and my military guys, military cabinet, shares with partners."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Trump agrees with the view that Russia is trying to spread the war.

Quote: "I said he will not wait for the ending of the war in Ukraine. He will try to find weak places in Europe, in NATO countries. He will try to do it. I said [in] our previous meetings, I don’t know what format he will choose to fight, because cyberattacks he used before many times, but now we see. 

So yesterday you saw Denmark, Norway, Nordic, Baltics – during all these months from Belarus, from Russia, from Russia through Belarus – we see this, we have all this weight of these drones. So Romania, Poland. He uses different types of long-distance drones to understand how Europe is ready. I don’t know which country [he will choose], but is Europe ready?"

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrumpUSAPutin
Advertisement:
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
Polish PM decodes Trump's remarks on Ukraine's chances to regain its territories
Ukrainian anti-corruption body: Security Service lying about reason for latest searches, it's president's petty revenge
Zelenskyy says he may not run for president after war ends
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Budapest Memorandum failed, Ukraine builds new security architecture
Zelenskyy: Putin's Russia is nothing without China
Zelenskyy: Putin fears direct talks and is trying to buy time to continue war
RECENT NEWS
19:48
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
19:42
Merz proposes using frozen Russian assets to issue loan to Ukraine
19:26
Rutte supports Trump's stance on NATO shooting down Russian aircraft "if necessary"
18:59
Newborn son of woman killed in 7 September Russian attack on Kyiv in critical condition
18:36
Ukraine to begin search and exhumation work in Poland
18:04
Russia strikes Chernihiv: 30,000 residents left without power
17:08
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
16:58
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
16:58
EXPLAINERHow EU plans to bring Ukrainians back home and what exceptions might apply
16:45
Half of Ukrainians rely on Telegram as their primary news source, poll shows
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: