Zelenskyy on Trump: He trusts me much more now

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that his US counterpart Donald Trump now trusts him more and has realised that the information coming from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has been false.

Details: Zelenskyy noted that it had been a very good, constructive meeting and said that the issues they had discussed are very important.

He refused to share all the details, adding that the US president knows the details and that he thinks Trump knows more details than before.

Zelenskyy said Trump gradually realised that Putin had been giving him false information.

Quote: "One by one, he understood that Putin was just sharing some information which is far away from [the] real situation on the battlefield.

Now he trusts [me] much more bigger because of the information that my intelligence and my military guys, military cabinet, shares with partners."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Trump agrees with the view that Russia is trying to spread the war.

Quote: "I said he will not wait for the ending of the war in Ukraine. He will try to find weak places in Europe, in NATO countries. He will try to do it. I said [in] our previous meetings, I don’t know what format he will choose to fight, because cyberattacks he used before many times, but now we see.

So yesterday you saw Denmark, Norway, Nordic, Baltics – during all these months from Belarus, from Russia, from Russia through Belarus – we see this, we have all this weight of these drones. So Romania, Poland. He uses different types of long-distance drones to understand how Europe is ready. I don’t know which country [he will choose], but is Europe ready?"

