Russia loses 970 soldiers and 2 aircraft over past day
Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 07:52
Russia has lost 970 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 500 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,104,550 (+970) military personnel
- 11,201 (+2) tanks
- 23,285 (+3) armoured combat vehicles
- 33,095 (+43) artillery systems
- 1,496 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 1,218 (+0) air defence systems
- 426 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft
- 345 (+0) helicopters
- 62,820 (+334) operational-tactical UAVs
- 3,747 (+0) cruise missiles
- 28 (+0) ships/boats
- 1 (+0) submarine
- 62,616 (+130) vehicles and fuel tankers
- 3,973 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
