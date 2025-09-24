Drones attack petrochemical plant in Russia's Bashkortostan for second time in one week – photo, video

Drones have attacked the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical plant in Russia’s Bashkortostan, almost 1,500 km from the Ukrainian border, for the second time in a week.

Source: Radiy Khabirov, Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan (a federal entity of the Russian Federation), on Telegram

Quote: "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat has suffered another drone attack. We are assessing the extent of the damage. All emergency services are working at the scene, and measures are being taken to extinguish the fire."

Details: The attack was first reported by Russian Telegram channels, citing local residents. Photos and videos posted online show thick smoke rising from a fire that has broken out after the strike.

Background: On 18 September, Ukraine’s Security Service used long-range drones to strike the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat plant in Bashkortostan, covering a distance of 1,400 km. Early reports indicated that the drones had hit the ELOU-AVT-4 unit – the heart of the plant.

